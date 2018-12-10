Kid Accidentally Brings Sex Doll to School Nativity

Kids do the darndest things… Take this 5-year-old boy from Scotland. His mother recently packed him off to school. She thought he had brought a blow-up sheep for the school nativity. She was sadly mistaken. Alfie Cox was sent home from school because the blow-up doll turned how to be the kind you would use for sexual exploits.

46-year-old mom Helen Cox was shocked when Alfie was sent home. “I just can’t believe it. I don’t know whether to laugh or cry! How am I going to explain this to his teachers?” The mother of the boy went on… “I have no idea if they’ve seen it was a sex toy and that’s why they sent it home – I’m mortified!” Now, Helen says that her son has grown attached to the toy and doesn’t want to give it up. He doesn’t understand why he can’t keep the sheep with a mustache, red lipstick and a bow on its head. Would you let your son keep the sheep?