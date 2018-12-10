Roger The Ripped Kangaroo Dead At 12

He was a viral sensation from down under and now he is gone. Roger The Ripped Kangaroo passed away at the age of 12. The animal who gained overnight fame due to his super ripped physique and his ability to crush a metal bucket with his bare hands leaves behind a lasting legacy and a viral video that has been in rotation since 2015.

"Farewell our darling Roger": Muscle-bound 6-foot-7 kangaroo whose imposing physique earned him internet fame dies at age 12. https://t.co/OkD73fkk85 pic.twitter.com/e1dCSdmtVO — ABC News (@ABC) December 10, 2018

Chris Barnes, the owner of the Kangaroo Sanctuary in Australia, where Roger lived announced his passing. Chris rescued Roger as a joey when his mom was killed in a car accident.