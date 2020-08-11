Life

People Are Flying To Cancun

Posted on

With U.S. citizens banned from traveling many places because of coronavirus numbers, Cancun, Mexico seems to be getting traffic from people who want to escape this summer.

Last weekend, officials at Cancun International Airport reported its highest arrival and departure flight numbers since March.

Flights arrived in from Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Dallas, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, New York, and Miami.

Overall, the TSA reports that more people flew through U.S. airports last weekend than any time since the pandemic began back in March. The number of air travelers surpassed 800,000.

Are you feeling more comfortable about traveling? Would you consider a trip to Cancun?

Comments
