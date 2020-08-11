People Are Flying To Cancun

With U.S. citizens banned from traveling many places because of coronavirus numbers, Cancun, Mexico seems to be getting traffic from people who want to escape this summer.

Last weekend, officials at Cancun International Airport reported its highest arrival and departure flight numbers since March.

Flights arrived in from Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Dallas, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, New York, and Miami.

Cancun International Airport officials announced it hosted the highest number of arriving and departing flights this weekend since the coronavirus outbreak shut down travel in March.https://t.co/1U3Z62JGX0 — TravelPulse (@TravelPulse) August 11, 2020

Overall, the TSA reports that more people flew through U.S. airports last weekend than any time since the pandemic began back in March. The number of air travelers surpassed 800,000.

