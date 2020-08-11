Sean Connery Beats Daniel Craig To Be Named Best James Bond

Even though Twitter deemed Daniel Craig the best James Bond of all time, a new survey conducted by Radio Times, named Sean Connery as the best Bond of all times.

The survey reveals that 44 percent of those polled believe Sean Connery is the best Bond, beating out Pierce Brosnan, Timothy Dalton, Roger Moore, and Daniel Craig.

In the Radio Times survey, Dalton came second while Brosnan claimed the third spot in the survey.

Sean Connery beats out Daniel Craig to be named best James Bond of all time https://t.co/PIa9SVtfSD pic.twitter.com/Sd9PNmYqcg — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) August 10, 2020

When asked who should play James Bond next, Sam Heughan, known for the hit TV series “Outlander,” came out on top with 30 percent of the votes followed by Tom Hardy came second with 14 percent and Henry Cavill with 11 percent of the votes.

Did they get it right? Who do you think is the best James Bond ever and who should step into the role next?