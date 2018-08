NSFW!

Picard is back, Venom, Star Wars business, Maron is in Joker, James Gunn and the internet, Special guests: Kiki, Kari and Rebecca, Jimmy interviews Eva Longoria & Ken Marino & Vanessa Hudgens & Adam Pally & Nina Dobrev & Tone Bell & Ken Jeong & Constance Wu & Gemma Chan & Awkwafina & Henry Golding (whew!), pod wad, Fortnut, lots more!