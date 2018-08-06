Elderly Men Escape Nursing Home to Hit Up a Heavy Metal Festival

Imagine finding out that grandpa was missing from the nursing home he was staying at

Then imagine the hilarity that ensues when you find out that he bolted from the home to hit up a heavy metal festival. Police say that two elderly German men escaped the confines of their nursing home on Friday to attend the Wacken Open Air heavy metal festival. The unlikely metalheads were found at 3 a.m. at Wacken Open Air, the world’s biggest heavy metal festival. A police spokeswoman said they were “disoriented and dazed.” The festival included bands such as Danzig, Judas Priest, Hatebreed, In Flames, Running Wild, Arch Enemy, In Extremo and Eskimo Callboy.