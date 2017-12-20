Podcast | Let’s Go Eat Show: Amir Jackson

FOOD AND CONVERSATION

On our last episode of 2017, we chat with Amir Jackson. Amir is an Ogden guy, and the founder of Nurture the Creative Mind. He has dedicated his life to helping the children of Ogden express themselves through art and creativity. He’s a damn hero!

Lots of good things can happen over a meal. You have a little food, a little bit to drink and the next thing you know, you’ve solved all the world’s problems. That’s what we want to do with The Let’s Go Eat Show. Every so often I, Bill Allred, will find someone interesting from entertainment, the arts, or politics, and sit down with them for some food, some drinks, and some conversation.