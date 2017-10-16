Podcast | Let’s Go Eat Show: Jay Whittaker

Lots of good things can happen over a meal

You have a little food, a little bit to drink and the next thing you know, you’ve solved all the world’s problems. That’s what we want to do with The Let’s Go Eat Show. Every so often I, Bill Allred, will find someone interesting from entertainment, the arts, or politics, and sit down with them for some food, some drinks, and some conversation.

This week we chat with comedian, actor, podcaster, and king of all moisturizing, Jay Whittaker. We chat about his life growing up in California and what it was like to come to Utah. We talk about show business and comedy, but mainly, we talk about moisturizing.

