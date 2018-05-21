Podcast | Let’s Go Eat Show: Kim Fischer

Food and Conversation

This week we chat with award-winning journalist and ABC 4 news anchor Kim Fischer. We chat about her career in news, why she came to Utah, and why she’s probably never going to leave. We also talk about Kim’s personal testimony that helped pass House Bill 74, which made clear an unconscious person could not consent to sex, and why she decided to speak out about her past experiences.

Lots of good things can happen over a meal. You have a little food, a little bit to drink and the next thing you know, you’ve solved all the world’s problems. That’s what we want to do with The Let’s Go Eat Show. Every so often I, Bill Allred, will find someone interesting from entertainment, the arts, or politics, and sit down with them for some food, some drinks, and some conversation.