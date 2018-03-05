Podcast | Let’s Go Eat Show: Leigh George Kade

FOOD AND CONVERSATION

This week Bill chats with Geekshow panelist Leigh George Kade about their long history together, Leigh’s many MANY jobs, and Vegan Jerky!

Lots of good things can happen over a meal. You have a little food, a little bit to drink and the next thing you know, you’ve solved all the world’s problems. That’s what we want to do with The Let’s Go Eat Show. Every so often I, Bill Allred, will find someone interesting from entertainment, the arts, or politics, and sit down with them for some food, some drinks, and some conversation.