Podcast | Let’s Go Eat Show: Robert Kirby

FOOD AND CONVERSATION

This week Bill chats with long time Salt Lake Tribune columnist Robert Kirby. Kirby talks about being a fathful, life long mormon… in his own way. We talk about the five types of Mormons, drug dealing in the ward house, and all the times Kirby has been in trouble for the stuff he’s written.

Lots of good things can happen over a meal. You have a little food, a little bit to drink and the next thing you know, you’ve solved all the world’s problems. That’s what we want to do with The Let’s Go Eat Show. Every so often I, Bill Allred, will find someone interesting from entertainment, the arts, or politics, and sit down with them for some food, some drinks, and some conversation.