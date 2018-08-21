Podcast | Let’s Go Eat Show: Spice Kitchen Incubator and Jenny Wilson

Food and conversation

This week Bill and Jenny Wilson visit the Spice Kitchen Incubator. Spice Kitchen Incubator is a food business incubator focused on creating business opportunities for refugees, immigrants, and disadvantaged individuals.

Lots of good things can happen over a meal. You have a little food, a little bit to drink and the next thing you know, you’ve solved all the world’s problems. That’s what we want to do with The Let’s Go Eat Show. Every so often I, Bill Allred, will find someone interesting from entertainment, the arts, or politics, and sit down with them for some food, some drinks, and some conversation.