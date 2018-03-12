Podcast | Let’s Go Eat Show: Utah Forensic Nurses

FOOD AND CONVERSATION

On this episode, we talk to some amazing women who do a difficult job. Deborah, Nichole, and Mckell who work for Utah Forensic Nurses. They are there in the hospital who do medical evaluations and do the rape kits after a rape or sexual assault. We discuss what they do, why there is such a backlog of rape kits in this country and what we can do to help.

Lots of good things can happen over a meal. You have a little food, a little bit to drink and the next thing you know, you’ve solved all the world’s problems. That’s what we want to do with The Let’s Go Eat Show. Every so often I, Bill Allred, will find someone interesting from entertainment, the arts, or politics, and sit down with them for some food, some drinks, and some conversation.