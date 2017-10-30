Podcast | The Let’s Go Eat Show: Jennifer Napier-Pearce

Food and Conversation

Jennifer Napier-Pearce is the editor of The Salt Lake Tribune. This week, she and Bill talk about her career, the changes that are happening in the news paper industry, and the importance of journalism in the era of “Fake News.”

