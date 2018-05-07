Podcast | The Let’s Go Eat Show: Jenny Wilson

Food and Conversation

Jenny Wilson is currently a Salt Lake City Council member, but this fall she’s running against (probably) Mitt Romney for Orin Hatch’s Senate seat. She has a lot of work to do to convince Utah to support a Democrat and a woman, but if anyone can, Jenny can!

Lots of good things can happen over a meal. You have a little food, a little bit to drink and the next thing you know, you’ve solved all the world’s problems. That’s what we want to do with The Let’s Go Eat Show. Every so often I, Bill Allred, will find someone interesting from entertainment, the arts, or politics, and sit down with them for some food, some drinks, and some conversation.