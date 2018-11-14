Police Lock Up Angry Drunk Raccoons

In a West Virginia neighborhood, reports of rabid raccoons terrorizing the neighborhood were highly exaggerated. But it turns out the animals weren’t rabid. The Milton, West Virginia Police Department captured the raccoons and quickly realized that they weren’t rabid. They were simply drunk. Yes. The Raccoons were drunk. “We have had calls on suspected rabid raccoons twice over the last two days,” the Milton Police Department wrote on Facebook. “Turns out they appear to be drunk on crabapples.”

