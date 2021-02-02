Popeye’s Offering Free Tenders in Honor of GameStop

Popeye’s is taking inspiration from the GameStop stock market fiasco for their new promotion!

Popeye’s says that while “tendies” is slang for currency online, it’s also a way to talk about chicken tenders-so, they’re offering free tendies!

Popeyes is capitalizing on the Reddit frenzy with a new offer: Free chicken tenders or “tendies” — a nod to the forum’s moniker for gains and profits — with a minimum $5 purchase.https://t.co/lq1Bc18rbb — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 2, 2021

Using the Popeye’s app or website, be sure to enter one of these promo codes: $GME, $AMC, $BB, or $NOK.

For a limited time and at participating locations, customers will get free three chicken tenders for free with an order of at least $5!

Do you like the chicken tenders from Popeye’s? What do you usually order from Popeye’s? Were you following everything with GameStop last week?