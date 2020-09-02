President Carter Talks About His Son Smoking Marijuana At The White House With Willie Nelson

A new documentary is set to be released about President Carter and his administration. Within the documentary, President Carter talks about his relationship with people in the music industry, one of which was Willie Nelson.

Carter says that Willie revealed in his autobiography that he had smoked on the roof of the White House with a staffer, however, Carter says it was his son, Chip Carter.

In a new documentary, former President Jimmy Carter talks about the time his son smoked marijuana on the roof of the White House with Willie Nelson.https://t.co/svBm3UQ1mx pic.twitter.com/DXjPJv71yK — Tom Angell 🌳📰ⓥ (@tomangell) September 1, 2020

During most of his political career, Carter advocated for marijuana reform, however in 2013 he reversed course and opposed legalization and called for there to be tough restrictions on how marijuana is used and the advertising of it to avoid young people using it.

To see Jimmy Carter’s documentary in the theater, look for “Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President,” in limited theaters or on CNN on January 3rd, 2021.

Do you think marijuana should be legal in all 50 states?