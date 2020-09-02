Don’t Click on any Text Message Links until you Read This

If you receive a text regarding a package you’re waiting for, don’t click the link in the message; authorities say it’s part of a phishing scam.

Hundreds of people have reported receiving the following text: “We came across a package from June owed to you. Please assume ownership and schedule for delivery here.” The link takes the user to a form, which asks for such information as a credit card number. The scammer then uses the information to “steal your identity, empty your bank account, or install the malware in your phone,” according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

🚨#WednesdayWarning🚨#Smishing (text messaging) scams are rampant during the COVID-19 crisis.📈 Scammers are using social engineering to trick you into not thinking before you click on that link. DON'T CLICK THE LINK!💡 https://t.co/GmwVfGZ9YV #ScamAlert #WisdomWednesday — TodayWithBBB (@TodayWithBBB) September 2, 2020

The Better Business Bureau recommends ignoring the message and blocking the number it was sent from.

Have you ever fallen victim to a scam? Have you ever outsmarted a scammer?