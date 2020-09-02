Bears Frequent Lake Tahoe Convenience Store

Wildlife experts are warning that bears in Lake Tahoe may have become a little too comfortable around humans.

Case-in-point: A convenience store in Kings Beach has become a popular shopping spot for local bears, who frequently walk into the store during business hours and ravage the candy and cracker aisle. In one instance, clerk Paul Heigh attempted to shoo a bear from the premises, prompting the furry beast to lunge at him. “Not in the job description, no,” Heigh says. “Fighting off bears was not in the job description.”

Video shows bears searching for food inside Lake Tahoe convenience store https://t.co/TsD5U8K62d — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) September 2, 2020

Apparently not satisfied with the convenience store’s selection, the bears may have moved on to a bigger grocery outlet. The area’s most recent bear sighting occurred in a nearby Safeway, authorities say.

Have you ever seen a wild animal inside a place of business? Has an animal ever gotten inside your home?