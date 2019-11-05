Life

Pringles Brings Back Thanksgiving Flavors

Posted on

Pringles is bringing back their Thanksgiving pack so you can stack the favorites all together. This year, Pringles is highlighting the Turducken. It’s the dish that combined a turkey, a duck, and a chicken. Those flavors are included in the pack as well as cranberry sauce, stuffing, and pumpkin-pie flavored potato crisps. The kits will be sold online starting Thursday, November 7th at 10 am. Each one costs $15.99.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top