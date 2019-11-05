Pringles Brings Back Thanksgiving Flavors

Pringles is bringing back their Thanksgiving pack so you can stack the favorites all together. This year, Pringles is highlighting the Turducken. It’s the dish that combined a turkey, a duck, and a chicken. Those flavors are included in the pack as well as cranberry sauce, stuffing, and pumpkin-pie flavored potato crisps. The kits will be sold online starting Thursday, November 7th at 10 am. Each one costs $15.99.

RED HOT TRIPLE BIRD ALERT!!! Don’t miss Pringles Friendsgiving Feast, featuring The Turducken Stack, dropping in limited quantities on Thursday at 12pm ET here: https://t.co/MYfOPw38hd. We’d start refreshing that page now. pic.twitter.com/A5M2TxuRPw — Pringles (@Pringles) November 5, 2019