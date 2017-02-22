Radio From Hell Film Festival 2017: Watch the Films and Vote!

Here are all the films from Radio From Hell’s Annual Film Festival!

Thanks to everyone who made a film and submitted it. During the official competition, the Judge’s Prize went to “Amber” and the audience Award went to “The Power of Meow.” Check out the films for yourself and decide which one is your favorite and vote for it below!

Tom Who Feeds Birds

Giving Hand

Stress Test

Don’t Look Back

The Butcher

Amber (winner of the Judge’s Prize and $1,000)

Department of Heroic Action Relevance

Speed Dating From Hell

Cult Frank

The Serial Killer

The List

The Power of Meow (Audience Choice Winner and tickets to Rise Against and Deftones)

Our Story

Gingell Memories

The Monster in the Basement

Sound Advice with Dr. Bates

Responsibility. Facts. Honor.

Stalled 2

Flipping Out

Dumpster Fire

First

Vote for your favorite!

