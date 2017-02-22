Radio From Hell Film Festival 2017: Watch the Films and Vote!

Here are all the films from Radio From Hell’s Annual Film Festival!
Thanks to everyone who made a film and submitted it. During the official competition, the Judge’s Prize went to “Amber” and the audience Award went to “The Power of Meow.” Check out the films for yourself and decide which one is your favorite and vote for it below!
Tom Who Feeds Birds
Giving Hand
Stress Test
Don’t Look Back
The Butcher
Amber (winner of the Judge’s Prize and $1,000)
Department of Heroic Action Relevance
Speed Dating From Hell
Cult Frank
The Serial Killer
The List
The Power of Meow (Audience Choice Winner and tickets to Rise Against and Deftones)
Our Story
Gingell Memories
The Monster in the Basement
Sound Advice with Dr. Bates
Responsibility. Facts. Honor.
Stalled 2
Flipping Out
Dumpster Fire
First
