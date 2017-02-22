Life

Radio From Hell Film Festival 2017: Watch the Films and Vote!

Posted on

Here are all the films from Radio From Hell’s Annual Film Festival!

Thanks to everyone who made a film and submitted it. During the official competition, the Judge’s Prize went to “Amber” and the audience Award went to “The Power of Meow.” Check out the films for yourself and decide which one is your favorite and vote for it below!

Tom Who Feeds Birds

Giving Hand

Stress Test

Don’t Look Back

The Butcher

Amber (winner of the Judge’s Prize and $1,000)

Department of Heroic Action Relevance

Speed Dating From Hell

Cult Frank

The Serial Killer

The List

The Power of Meow (Audience Choice Winner and tickets to Rise Against and Deftones)

Our Story

Gingell Memories

The Monster in the Basement

Sound Advice with Dr. Bates

Responsibility. Facts. Honor.

Stalled 2

Flipping Out

Dumpster Fire

First

Vote for your favorite!

Which Radio From Hell Film Festival feature is your favorite?

Tom Who Feeds Birds
The Serial Killer
The Power of Meow
The Monster in the Basement
The List
The Butcher
Stress Test
Stalled 2
Speed Dating From Hell
Sound Advice with Dr. Bates
Responsibility. Facts. Honor.
Our Story
Giving Hand
Gingell Memories
Flipping Out
First
Dumpster Fire
Don’t Look Back
Department of Heroic Action
Cult Frank
Beard Club
Amber

Poll Maker

