Radio From Hell Interview: Odyssey Dance Theatre: ReduxNut-Cracker

Running through December 23rd

Radio From Hell chats with Founder and Artistic Director of Odyssey Dance Theatre, Darrell Yeager, about their modern take on the holiday staple running through December 23, 2017.

Odyssey Dance Theatre does it again and will present its own version of the Holiday Dance Classic – The Nutcracker! As they have successfully done to other great classics such as Giselle and Romeo+Juliet, to rave reviews from across the globe, for the fifth year, ODT brings this production to life in the present day, with the original Tchaikovsky score re-imagined and arranged in a pop/hip-hop style!

Imagine Clara as the young lady whose imagination is inspired by the technological advances of today and is drawn into her smartphone to a magical world where Drosselmeyer drives a DeLorean, the soldiers are actually robots, and the gangsta mice have a hip-hop swagga.

If you’ve been to one too many Nutcrackers, then this is the one you will want to see–re-

imagined, updated, and a visual feast full of surprises.

It is as only Odyssey Dance Theatre can create – The ReduxNut-Cracker!