Boner of the Day for December 18th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: THERE WAS A PARTY BUT THE CITY DIDN’T ORGANIZE IT.
In South Salt Lake, a retirement party was held for a lieutenant by the name of Jimmie Anderson. This party, however, seems suspicious as it happened around the same time this lieutenant should’ve been fired for driving under the influence. The police chief and mayor have refused to say anything, but it is clear that instead of firing Anderson for breaking the law and violating two points in the department policy, he was allowed to resign first.
via KUTV
Boner Candidate #2: HATE SPEECH VANDALISM CONTINUES TO PLAGUE SLC
Bonneville Elementary School was vandalized this past weekend. The vandalism consisted of anti-Semitic, homophobic, and all around hate speech. The neighborhood was shocked something like this could happen. However, in light of recent events of other possible hate crimes happening in the area, police weren’t all too surprised. The community came together to clean up the vandalism and decorate the school. They are choosing to fight the hate with love.
via Fox 13
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: ALL RIGHT YOU DOGS. WE’RE GOING ON HALF RATIONS.
In Price, Utah, there is an animal shelter and Dr. Dan Harmer helps out with their veterinarian needs. As of late, the shelter said a lot of their dogs are sick and losing too much weight. They even brought a dog named Waffles to Dr. Harmer to be treated. Dr. Harmer concluded that Waffles was being underfed. When asked, shelter employees said they had been told to feed the dogs in the shelter only half a cup of food a day. This has led to an investigation being started into the the shelter after Dr. Harmer wrote a letter expressing his distress over the matter.
via Fox 13