Record 3.2 Million Unemployment Claims Filed Due To Coronavirus Layoffs

Unemployment claims in the U.S. surged to record numbers last week as the coronavirus pandemic led to massive layoffs. The Labor Department says a record 3.2 million claims were filed last week – more than quadrupling the previous one-week record of 695,000 set in 1982. The coronavirus-related economic crash has ended one of the longest employment booms in U.S. history. More job losses are expected as coronavirus-related lockdowns continue.

