Register to Run a 5K to support the Burn Camp!

BURN CAMP 5K 2019

April 27th

Join Bill Allred, this Saturday, April 27th, while he Emcee’s the Burn Camp 5K starting at 9am! The Burn Camp 5k raises money to help support burn survivors with the personal challenges associated with surviving a burn injury. The Burn camp staff are made up of professional nurses, firefighters, physical therapists, and volunteers.

Register HERE to be a part of this amazing fundraiser!

Also, Like, Share and get more information on their Facebook!