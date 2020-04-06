Bill Frost on TV for April 6th, 2020

Quibi (Streaming App, Monday April 6, 25 New Shows)
Wayne Brady’s Comedy IQ (New Series, Monday April 6, BYUtv)
Tooning Out the News (New Series, Tuesday April 7, CBS All Access)
The Good Fight (Season 4 Premiere, Thursday April 9, CBS All Access)
Brews Brothers (New Series, Friday April 10, Netflix)
Killing Eve (Season 3 Premiere, Sunday April 12, BBC America/AMC)
Insecure (Season 4 Premiere, Sunday April 12, HBO)
Run (New Series, Sunday April 12, HBO)
