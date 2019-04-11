Report: Alexa Is Listening To Your Conversations

Bloomberg reports that Amazon has thousands of people listening to your conversations to make your Alexa voice assistant work better and even have a chat room where workers talk about some of the more amusing conversations that they hear. While rules are in place so that the conversations are never made public, two Amazon workers say that they believe they heard a sexual assault being recorded. Amazon told the workers it’s not the company’s place to intervene in conversations.

Is this that shocking? I was talking about carrots the other day while at home and I instantly was getting ads for broccoli in my Instagram feed. Here’s some other news: your phone is listening to you as well.