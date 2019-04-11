Life

Early Species of Human Discovered

Just when we thought we had a grasp on human history, researchers in the Philippines have unearthed fossils that could potentially change everything. Bone and teeth fragments found on the island of Luzon appear to belong to a previously undiscovered human species that walked the Earth some 50,000 years ago, scientists say. They stood less than four feet tall and had ape-like features. Expert Matthew Tocheri says the discovery makes our understanding of human evolution “messier, more complicated and a whole lot more interesting.” Researchers say the find is a reminder that Homo Sapiens haven’t always been the only human species on this planet.

