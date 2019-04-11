An Arizona woman arrived home from work last week to find a naked stranger sleeping on her couch. The woman, who lives in Scottsdale, noticed something was amiss when she walked in and heard her clothes dryer running, according to police. She then checked her living room, where she found the man, who apparently dozed off while waiting for his clothes. She later discovered he’d also taken a shower in her bathroom. After police arrived and woke up Carl Joseph Tromberi, 57, he told them he’d entered the home through an unlocked door. He was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.

No word if Carl is from Florida.

Scottsdale PD: Woman finds naked stranger on her couch https://t.co/w5pFnpugDN. Girls-LOCK THOSE DOORS!! Scottsdale is hardly exempt from crazy or crime. Having lived there I know just how sketchy Scottsdale is. Ask anyone who’s had a DUI in Scottsdale. They will end you! — Dorry 💙💋 (@Dorry56756836) April 10, 2019