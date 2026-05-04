Boner of the Day May 4th, 2026

Boner Candidate #1: THE RODRIGUEZ FAMILY MUST SEE MIRABEL

An impatient man attacked a cast member at Disney World. Diego Rodriguez was visiting Epcot in Orlando, Florida with a woman and child where he ended up in a line to meet a Disney performer dressed as Mirabel from the 2021 film Encanto. The three attempted to skip the queue several times and were repeatedly told by the line attendant that it was not possible. The child then ran to the cast member, before being stopped by an attendant. The woman asked the actor to sign her autograph book, but was told that Mirabel was only taking photos at that time, and was not able to sign books. She then threw the book at the cast members face, whilst the man forcefully grabbed the arm of an attendant and began to shake her while screaming at both her and the employee playing Mirabel. Reports claim the man lunged at Mirabel, shouting, “Why can everyone take a picture but us?” Rodriguez was arrested and received a lifetime trespass notice, AKA a permanent ban from all Disney World Resort properties.

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!!! WINNER !!!

Boner Candidate #2: SWATTING THE ZOOS

Hoax calls reporting bombs or shootings have caused evacuations and closures at multiple zoos across the United States. No explosives or real dangers have been found during these instances that are referred to as swatting. “Swatting is sometimes conducted as an act of revenge or a prank. It is a serious crime that has potentially dangerous consequences,” the agency said in a statement Sunday. “Law enforcement personnel have been wounded responding to swatting incidents, and victims have been treated for injuries such as heart attacks as a result of such events.” The FBI considers swatting an increasing national problem. Sunday, Ohio Police were called and made to sweep the Akron Zoo after a threat led to the evacuation of all visitors. Just hours later police were seen outside the Ohio Metroparks Zoo due to another threat. Threats also have been called in to zoos in Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida and Arizona.

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Boner Candidate #3: ‘I THINK IT’S A TURKEY’ ISN’T GOOD ENOUGH.

The Division of Natural Resources (DNR), has reported that opening weekend of the the very limited turkey hunting season ended in tragedy after a hunter was shot. The victim had turkey decoys and was position behind them when another mistook them for real turkeys, and fired shots. The victim received medical treatment, but their current condition has not been released. Following the incident, the DNR are urging hunters to be more diligent about visual identification. “I think it’s a bird’ isn’t good enough. You must positively identify the beard and the bird,” officials said. Officials advise hunters to set up their decoy in an area where they have about 100 yards of clear visibility. That way, if other hunters come into the area, they can be clearly seen.

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