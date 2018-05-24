Robot Trains? We Have The Details In The New Railroad Roll-By Podcast!

In a world of drones and self-driving cars, one has to wonder about self-driving trains. Well, if you’re a train-nerd you’ll wonder about that sort of thing. In the new episode of the Railroad Roll-By Podcast, we tell you about what’s coming and–gulp–what’s already here in the world of robot trains! We also give you some pointers on how to safely watch and photograph trains, and Todd talks about what he hopes to see at the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad. It’s all on episode 7 of the Railroad Roll-By Podcast with Todd Nuke ‘Em and Schon Norris.

