Ronda Rousey Expecting First Child

Former UFC and WWE star Ronda Rousey is expecting her first child.

The 34-year-old Rousey and her husband, Travis Browne, shared the news in a YouTube video Wednesday, revealing that Rousey has been pregnant since January and is four months along.

Rousey said she’s dropping the news now because her baby bump had become too big to hide. The due date is Sept. 22nd.

Rousey closed out the video by promising “Baddest baby on the planet – coming to you soon”

Once the child is born, do you think Rousey will ever return to UFC or WWE?