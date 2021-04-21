FTC Offers Reminder: You Don’t Have To Pay For A Vaccine Shot

The FTC has issued another warning to watch out for vaccine scams.

This time, it’s a simple one: COVID-19 vaccine shots are free – so if someone tries to charge you money for one, it’s a scam.

The agency encourages you to ignore any online ads or social media posts offering to sell you the vaccine and warns you never to share personal or medical information with people you don’t know. That includes not posting a picture of you holding your proof-of-vaccine card on social media.

Scammers are doubling down on their efforts to scam people out of their money and personal information — that includes with COVID-19 vaccines. https://t.co/fw4jHJDPrw — News4JAX (@wjxt4) April 21, 2021

State and local health departments are the most reliable way to find a vaccine shot. All U.S. adults are eligible to receive the vaccine as of this week.

