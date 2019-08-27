Sad Clown Watch: Pete Davidson Goes Off On College Crowd

Pete Davidson was not a happy man while performing for college students at the University of Central Florida on Monday night. During his set, Davidson went off on some people in the audience who were not following his “No Cell Phone” policy. Davidson said, “That’s what’s f–ked up. You were the one filming. That’s right, we’re embarrassing. That’s why the world is going to end in 25 years because you’re all f–king retarded. I meant it that way, idiots. You should f–king grow up. He continued, “It says no phones. … You’re just supposed to just like behave. I have to have my boy patrol you guys like you’re 5 years old? That’s f–king embarrassing.” By the way, sources tell TMZ that there were no “No Cell Phone” signs or announcements made before Davidson’s rant.

