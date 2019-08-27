World’s Tallest And Fastest Roller Coaster Will Soon Be Here

Six Flags is touting the world’s longest, tallest and fastest rollercoaster. You’ll have to wait a few years and travel to Saudi Arabia to ride it. The ride is named The Falcon’s Flight. Although the exact dimensions have not been announced, the animated video of the ride might get the hair on the back of your neck to stand up. The coaster will open at Six Flags’ new amusement park outside of Dubai in 2023.

