Radio From Hell Interview | Saida Dahir

Her poem will leave you speechless

Saida is a student at Ames Academy and gained a lot of notoriety when she was at the March For Lives last Saturday here in Salt Lake. She read a poem at the march that gained a lot of traction worldwide (watch below).  She was born in Somalia in a refugee camp. Fortunately, her family was able to escape the war zone and found their way to Utah.

