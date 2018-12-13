Life

Santa Says Really Bad Word on “South Park”

Posted on

People are reacting to Santa Claus cussing on Wednesday night’s South Park. It was the first time this particular vulgarity went unbleeped in the 22-year history of the show on Comedy Central. In the episode, Santa drops the C word. It was heard loud and clear by those watching. Tweets started flying. Some asked could they say that on cable and others thought the usage was “amazing.”

Comments
