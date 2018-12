ESPN’s Outside the Lines recently took on the arduous task of reviewing food-safety inspection reports every North American pro sports venue. The report found that the three worst venues were the Spectrum Center, Palace of Auburn Hills and American Airlines Center. The three arenas with the lowest violation rates were NRG Stadium, State Farm Arena and Oracle Arena.

