Life

KFC Is Selling Fried Chicken Scented Yule Logs

Posted on

It’s that time of year to cozy up by the fireplace and smell the scent of fried chicken. KFC has debuted a fire log that smells like The Colonel’s 11 herbs and spices. You can buy it for $18.99 at kfcfirelogs.com. There is a limited supply and you’ll only be able to buy one. The website says one log per person.

This is not a joke.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top