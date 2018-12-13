KFC Is Selling Fried Chicken Scented Yule Logs

It’s that time of year to cozy up by the fireplace and smell the scent of fried chicken. KFC has debuted a fire log that smells like The Colonel’s 11 herbs and spices. You can buy it for $18.99 at kfcfirelogs.com. There is a limited supply and you’ll only be able to buy one. The website says one log per person.

This is not a joke.

