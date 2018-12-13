Christmas Comet Will Light Up The Sky On Sunday

A bright comet will streak across the sky on Sunday night and I don’t mean one of Santa’s reindeer. Dubbed the “Christmas Comet,” sky watchers can check it out this holiday season. Passing just 12 million kilometers from the planet, 46P/Wirtanen will be coming closer to the Earth than most, but not close enough to cause concern. What it does mean is you will be able to catch a glimpse with the naked eye, especially on December 16th, so long as light pollution doesn’t block out the view. If you know your constellations, finding 46P/Wirtanen won’t be too hard. Travel + Leisure spells out exactly where to look.

Brightest comet of the year will zoom near Earth tonight. Here's what you should know https://t.co/gvqrSLfLc1 pic.twitter.com/mqYHWdBxL2 — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 13, 2018