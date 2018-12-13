Why Cook Dinner When 9 of Your Favorite Foods Are Stuffed Into One Can?

First, there was an entire Thanksgiving dinner in a tin. Now, there is a 9-layer Christmas dinner in a can. This yuletide delight is known as “Christmas Tinner.” Each can consists of nine layers of some of the most popular holiday dinner dishes and have you covered from breakfast to dessert. Inside you will find scrambled eggs, bacon, turkey, potatoes, gravy, mince pie, Brussel sprouts, parsnips, roasted carrots, stuffing, and Christmas pudding.

Why would someone make this? The creator had gamers in mind, who just can’t stand to be pulled away from their new games.