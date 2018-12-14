A Facebook Bug Could Have Exposed Photos You Didn’t Want Shared

It’s another potential black eye for Facebook today with news that a bug could have affected up to 6.8 million users and photos they didn’t want to be shared. You know those photos you have on your Facebook account but may not have wanted to share with your network? They could be at risk. Facebook says that a login to grant permission to third-party apps to access photos is to blame for the issue. In a blog, the company says the issue has been resolved. However, the issue may have affected up to 1,500 apps built by 876 developers. This is the latest in a string of privacy issues for the social networking giant. Their stock is down slightly in trading as of 11:50 AM ET.

