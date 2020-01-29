Satellites Narrowly Avoid Collision Over Pittsburgh

Two satellites will narrowly avoid a high-speed collision over Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. According to satellite-tracking company LeoLabs, at 6:39 pm Wednesday evening the two defunct satellites will pass within a mere 50 feet of each other while traveling more than 32,000 miles per hour. If the satellites were to collide – which LeoLabs says has about a 1 in 100 chance of happening – it would scatter thousands of pieces of debris into orbit, which could in turn damage or interfere with other satellites. With more and more satellites in orbit, many experts are concerned about the possibility of such a crash.

