Would You Try Old Bay Hot Sauce?

Some cooks swear by Old Bay seasoning. Now, they can have their flavor with a little kick. McCormick has released Old Bay hot sauce.

The company says this is the perfect seasoning for comfort foods like chilis, stews, and soups. You can also use it for chicken wings, queso and more. Old Bay hot sauce launched on Wednesday. You can grab a bottle or two on the Old Bay website. The limited-edition product will also be available in some grocery stores starting in February.

This fiery liquid take on the classic seafood seasoning is made for game-day comfort food.https://t.co/9yJIzygdvi — Maxim (@MaximMag) January 29, 2020