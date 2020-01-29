Canadian Hotel Offers 18 Years Of Free Stays If Couple Makes A Baby On Valentine’s Day

If you don’t mind vacationing in Canada over and over, one British Columbia hotel chain is offering 18 years of free stays. There’s just one catch. Hotel Zed has a “Nooner” special on Valentine’s Day at their Victoria and Kelowna locations. Guests get a room on February 14th between 10 am and 2 pm for the low price of $59 ($45 USD). But this year they’ve upped the deal. Any couple who conceives while booked during those 4 hours wins the “baby maker promo,” earning a free stay at any Hotel Zed location on Valentine’s Day for the next 18 years. Those who have a child through surrogacy or adoption are welcome to participate too, says the hotel, noting, “As long as a new child has been welcomed into the family nine months after your Nooner, we’ll be celebrating with you.”
Hotel offers free stays for couples who make babies https://t.co/Wm67F67y3d via @CNNTravel #ValentinesDay #travel #ttot #love
— 100 Travel Stories (@ovi100travel) January 28, 2020
