Divorce Lawyers Share The Most Ridiculous Reasons People Called It Quits

While some were definitely right to throw in the towel when it comes to their marriages, a recently rediscovered Reddit thread uncovered that others have dialed up divorce lawyers for what seems to be more ridiculous reasons. One woman noped out on their honeymoon when her ex-husband brought his mother along because he still breastfeeds from her. Another left because her husband used too much toilet paper. A guy learned his wife’s video game character on The Sims was cheating with another avatar while another figured when they split, he could use his half of the house money to pay off his gambling debts. Sure sex issues were listed, but one guy had enough because his wife asked him how he took his coffee for seven years straight. Another decided he loved his pinball collection more than her.

