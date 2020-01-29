“Lethal Weapon 5” Is In The Works

Hollywood continues to dip its toe in the nostalgia pool. Published reports say a 5th Lethal Weapon movie is in development. The original cast featuring Mel Gibson and Danny Glover are in play as well as the original director Richard Donner. The last Lethal Weapon movie was released in 1998.

