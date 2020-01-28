Man Convicted 10 Times for Stealing Electric Toothbrushes from Same Store

Apparently, the justice system works a bit differently in Ireland. A Dublin man who’s been convicted 10 times of stealing electric toothbrushes from the same store has basically been punished with a slap on the wrist; a judge on Tuesday ordered him to stop going into the store he stole from. Mareks Treinovskis, 34, received the merciful punishment in spite of the fact that his latest toothbrush theft occurred the same day he was released from jail, according to Ireland’s Independent. The reason he’d been in jail? For stealing electric toothbrushes. And before that, he served nine months for nine other toothbrush thefts — all from Boots, an Irish retailer. All totaled, he has 64 convictions on record, per the Independent. Although Judge Melanie Greally on Tuesday handed down a 12-month sentence, she suspended it on the condition that Treinovskis doesn’t set foot in a Boots for one full year.

Man stole electric toothbrushes from Boots while on bail for same crime, court heard https://t.co/sStEligJuL pic.twitter.com/ePuJaLFSfr — Independent.ie (@Independent_ie) January 28, 2020