NASA scientists say the planet Saturn is losing its rings. The iconic rings, made up mostly of ice, are relatively young in planetary terms, forming about 100 million years ago. But researchers say radiation from the Sun is causing the rings are vanishing rapidly, with about 22,000 pounds of ice disappearing every second. At that rate, the rings will eventually disappear completely – in about 300 million years. Better enjoy them while you can!

